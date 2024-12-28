



The first video of a brand new Chinese stealth fighter jet, believed to be a 6th-generation machine, has appeared on social media. The large tail-less fighter is believed to be a strike aircraft. Its unconventional design may make the new stealth fighter jet difficult, if not impossible, to detect using conventional radars. When inducted, these Chinese stealth fighter jets would likely become an unprecedented threat along India's frontiers. India does not have a stealth fighter jet yet.





India's air power capabilities are currently facing significant challenges, particularly in comparison to China. Recent statements from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlight that India is lagging behind China in both aircraft production and technological advancements. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has struggled with timely deliveries of indigenous aircraft, notably the TEJAS LCA (Light Combat Aircraft), which has seen delays due to issues such as engine supply from General Electric. As of now, only 38 units of the TEJAS have been delivered, with further orders still pending.





The IAF is authorised to maintain 42 squadrons but currently operates only 30, with projections indicating a potential decline to 25 squadrons by 2025 due to the retirement of older aircraft like the MiG-21s.





Aircraft Production: The slow production rates of the TEJAS and other aircraft have raised concerns about India's ability to replace aging fleets. The government has approved additional orders for TEJAS but progress remains hindered by engine availability.





Technological Gap: The introduction of China's 6th generation fighter jets has intensified fears regarding India's air superiority. The AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program is seen as crucial for India to bridge this technological gap, yet it faces its own set of challenges, including delays in development and engine integration.





The rapid expansion of China's air capabilities poses a significant strategic challenge for India. With over 3,150 aircraft, including nearly 2,400 combat jets, the Chinese air force has established itself as a formidable force in the Indo-Pacific region. The urgency for India to enhance its air power is underscored by ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





India's air power race is characterized by a pressing need for modernization and increased production capabilities. The IAF's current trajectory suggests that without significant improvements and timely procurement of new aircraft, India risks falling further behind in regional air superiority against an increasingly advanced Chinese military aviation sector.





India counters the J-20 with its fleet of 36 French-built Rafale fighters. Significantly, Shigatse, where the Chinese J-20 has been spotted, lies less than 290 km from Hasimara in West Bengal, where India bases its second squadron of 16 Rafales.





