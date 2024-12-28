



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with Congressman Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, during his official visit to the United States from December 24 to 29. This meeting, held on December 27, marked the first high-profile interaction between the Indian government and the incoming Trump administration.





Jaishankar and Waltz engaged in a comprehensive discussion focused on strengthening the India-U.S. partnership. Jaishankar expressed optimism about future collaboration, stating he looks forward to working with Waltz.





The conversation also covered various current global issues, reflecting the broader geopolitical landscape that both nations navigate.





Michael Waltz is a three-term Congressman from Florida's Sixth Congressional District and serves as the Republican Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, which is the largest country-specific caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has been an advocate for India-related legislation and co-led a Congressional delegation to India last year. Waltz will officially assume his role as National Security Advisor on January 20, when Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, succeeding Jake Sullivan.





Jaishankar's meeting with Waltz underscores India's proactive approach to engage with key figures in the upcoming U.S. administration, aiming to enhance bilateral ties and address shared global challenges effectively







