



Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has arrived in New Delhi for a significant three-day visit from December 11 to 13, 2024. This visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UAE through high-level engagements, including discussions on trade, investment, and regional security issues.





On December 12, Al Nahyan will participate in the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, where he will meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. They are expected to review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and discuss pressing regional issues, particularly the ongoing crisis in Syria.





Following the strategic dialogue, a Joint Commission Meeting is scheduled for December 13 to further explore avenues for collaboration across various sectors.





The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and a key investor. The two countries have seen a significant increase in bilateral trade, amounting to approximately USD 85 billion in 2022-23. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022 aims to boost non-oil trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.





During his visit, Al Nahyan is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the importance of diplomatic relations established since 1972.





This visit marks the UAE's pivotal role in the geopolitical landscape and its commitment to enhancing ties with India amidst evolving regional dynamics.







