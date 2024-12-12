



Shashi Tharoor recently expressed his pleasure in interacting with 26 envoys from European Union member countries at the residence of the EU Ambassador to India. He shared this sentiment on social media, highlighting the wide-ranging discussions that took place during the event, which included various topics relevant to international relations and cooperation between India and the EU.





The European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin also hailed the "rich & candid" discussions with Tharoor on Indian geopolitics and perspectives on China, Russia, South Asia, Middle East and Europe.





Speaking at the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi on October 11, Delphin highlighted the steady growth of EU-India trade and called for stronger trade ties between the two economies.





