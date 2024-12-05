



The UK government has issued an updated travel advisory for Bangladesh, warning its citizens of a heightened risk of terrorist attacks. This advisory, released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on December 4, 2024, emphasizes that "terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks" in the country, particularly targeting crowded areas, religious sites, and political events frequented by foreign nationals.





The advisory reflects ongoing violence against religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community, which has seen over 200 attacks since August 2024. This surge in violence has been exacerbated by recent political unrest following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. The UK government noted that some groups have specifically targeted individuals with beliefs and lifestyles contrary to Islamic norms.





In addition to the potential for indiscriminate attacks, the advisory cautions UK citizens to avoid large gatherings and areas with heavy police presence. The FCDO also mentioned that Bangladeshi authorities are actively working to disrupt planned attacks and may increase security measures at short notice.





The advisory serves as guidance rather than a regulatory mandate, but ignoring it could affect travel insurance validity. The UK government continues to monitor the situation closely and engage with Bangladeshi authorities regarding the protection of minority communities and religious freedoms.







