Pakistan is likely to source its Nuclear Submarine from China





A former Pakistani diplomat has emphasised the urgent need for Pakistan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines to counter India's expanding nuclear-capable naval fleet. This call comes in light of India's strategic advancements, including the commissioning of its second nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighaat, which enhances India's underwater nuclear deterrent capabilities. By 2025, India is projected to operate three nuclear submarines, significantly increasing its ability to threaten Pakistan and parts of China from the sea.





The historical rivalry between India and Pakistan has intensified with both nations developing their military capabilities since their respective nuclear tests in the late 1990s. As India continues to modernize its naval forces, including plans for future submarines and a broader naval expansion, Pakistan finds itself at a potential disadvantage. The growing presence of Indian submarines—particularly those capable of launching ballistic missiles—has raised concerns within Pakistani defense circles about maintaining a credible second-strike capability.





Acquiring nuclear submarines would provide Pakistan with several strategic advantages:





Survivability: Nuclear submarines can remain hidden in ocean depths, ensuring that Pakistan's retaliatory capabilities are preserved even in the event of a conflict.





Operational Manoeuvrability: These vessels would enhance Pakistan's ability to conduct sustained surveillance and counter Indian naval operations in sensitive areas like the Arabian Sea.





Deterrence: A sea-based nuclear deterrent would complement Pakistan's existing ground-launched missile systems, which are more vulnerable to pre-emptive strikes.





The expansion of Pakistan's naval capabilities is reportedly supported by China, which is supplying new submarines and assisting in building warships. This partnership aims to bolster Pakistan's maritime strength amid rising tensions with India. However, questions remain regarding the financial viability of such military expansions given Pakistan's economic challenges and reliance on international financial assistance.





The former diplomat's assertion reflects a broader recognition within Pakistan that to maintain strategic parity with India, especially in light of its naval advancements, acquiring nuclear-powered submarines may be essential for national security.







