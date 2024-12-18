



Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on a significant journey to the International Space Station (ISS) in spring 2025 as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). This mission marks a historic moment for India, as Shukla will be the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984.





Mission Overview





Mission Name: Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) Launch Window: Spring 2025 (between April and June) Duration: Approximately 10 days aboard the ISS Primary Astronaut: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Backup Astronaut: Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair Crew Leader: Dr. Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut





Training And Preparation





Shukla has undergone extensive training at SpaceX’s headquarters, where he received hands-on experience with the Dragon spacecraft. His training included simulations of spacecraft operations, emergency responses, and protocols for conducting scientific experiments in microgravity. The mission will involve conducting five scientific experiments across various fields, including biological and material sciences.





The Ax-4 mission represents a crucial step in enhancing India's presence in global space exploration. It is part of a broader collaboration between India and the United States, emphasizing international partnerships in space research. This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his visit to the U.S. in 2023, which highlighted India's commitment to advancing its space capabilities.





Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shukhanshu Shukla is an experienced test pilot with approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in June 2006 and has been selected as a prime astronaut for this mission through ISRO's astronaut program. His participation in the Ax-4 mission not only showcases his personal achievements but also represents India's growing capabilities in human spaceflight.





The crew also travelled to JAXA’s Tsukuba Space Center in Japan to gain knowledge about the Japanese Experiment Module (Kibo). The training is crucial for ensuring that astronauts can effectively operate within the diverse and complex systems of the ISS.





ISS is maintained in low earth orbit by a collaboration of five space agencies, including Nasa, Roscosmos (Russia), ESA, JAXA, and CSA (Canada).







