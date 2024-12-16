



Recent developments regarding the deployment of Turkish-made Bayraktar-TB2 drones by Bangladesh along its border with India have raised significant security concerns. Experts indicate that India possesses the capability to effectively track and neutralize these drones if they breach Indian airspace.





Bangladesh has acquired several Bayraktar-TB2 drones, reportedly deploying them for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions along its borders with India. This move follows a similar acquisition by Pakistan, which has also deployed these drones strategically in the region.





The deployment occurs amidst deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political changes in Bangladesh. Analysts suggest that this shift may indicate Bangladesh's growing alignment with Pakistan and China, distancing itself from India.





Indian Response And Capabilities





Increased Vigilance: In response to drone sightings near the international border, Indian security agencies, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), have heightened surveillance efforts. Reports indicate that several Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs have been detected flying close to Indian territory, prompting a comprehensive monitoring strategy.





Tracking and Neutralisation: An Indian defence official stated that India has robust systems in place to track and intercept any unauthorized aerial incursions. The peacetime Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) dictates that no aircraft should operate within 10 kilometers of the border, and any violations could lead to immediate action, including scrambling fighter jets to visually identify and potentially shoot down the drones if necessary.





Technical Capabilities of Bayraktar-TB2





The Bayraktar-TB2 is equipped for tactical operations with precision-guided munitions and advanced surveillance capabilities. It can perform high-definition video capture and thermal imaging, enhancing its effectiveness for reconnaissance missions. However, Indian officials assert that their air defence systems are well-equipped to handle such threats if they cross into Indian airspace.





The deployment of Bangladeshi Bayraktar-TB2 drones poses a potential challenge to India's border security, experts affirm that India's military capabilities enable it to effectively track and neutralize these threats if they breach its airspace.







