



The Indian Navy is adapting several strategies to address the growing threats posed by the Pakistan Navy, particularly in light of its increasing capabilities supported by China. Here are the key strategies being implemented:





The Indian Navy is enhancing its surveillance capabilities to monitor activities in the Indian Ocean, particularly those involving the Pakistan Navy and Chinese naval forces. This includes tracking warships and submarines to ensure timely responses to any threats.





India is focusing on strengthening its naval fleet through indigenous shipbuilding programs. This includes the development of advanced aircraft carriers and submarines, which are crucial for maintaining maritime dominance.





The Indian Navy is investing in modern advanced technologies such as the P-8I Poseidon aircraft for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. Additionally, new missile systems like the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedoes (SMART) are being integrated into its arsenal.





India is deepening its defense relationships with countries like the United States, which enhances interoperability and collective maritime security efforts. As a member of the Combined Maritime Forces, India is positioned to lead joint missions that can address regional security challenges.





The Indian Navy is adjusting its operational concepts to ensure flexibility in response to Pakistan's expanding naval capabilities. This includes considering safe operational distances for aircraft carriers to mitigate risks from Pakistan's anti-ship missile systems.





Focus on Asymmetric Warfare





Recognizing Pakistan's emphasis on asymmetric warfare, including sea-based nuclear deterrence, India is preparing countermeasures that include both conventional and unconventional strategies to maintain a credible deterrent against potential threats.





By implementing these strategies, the Indian Navy aims to effectively counterbalance the growing capabilities of the Pakistan Navy while ensuring maritime security in the region.











