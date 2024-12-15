



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a commitment to completely eradicate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026. During a recent address, he emphasized that this goal is achievable through the collective efforts of the central and state governments, particularly in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) such as Chhattisgarh.





Shah stated that the campaign against Naxalism is at a decisive stage, with significant progress made since 2019. He highlighted that the problem has been largely confined to specific pockets, thanks to effective strategies implemented by the government.





The Union Home Minister reported that in the past seven months, there have been substantial successes in neutralizing Naxalites, with many either killed or having surrendered. He noted that approximately 85% of the LWE cadre strength in Chhattisgarh has been eliminated.





Shah outlined a multifaceted approach that includes enhancing development efforts, strengthening law enforcement, and improving inter-state coordination. He urged state governments to monitor development projects closely to ensure benefits reach affected communities.





He appealed to youth involved in Naxalism to abandon violence and join mainstream society, emphasizing rehabilitation schemes available for them. Shah asserted that Naxalism ultimately offers no benefits to individuals or communities.





To achieve complete eradication by the target date, Shah stressed the need for a final push in operations against Naxalism and called for regular reviews of progress by state officials.







