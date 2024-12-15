



The visit of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army, to India from December 11 to 14, 2024, has been recognized as a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding ties between the Nepalese and Indian armies. This visit is particularly noteworthy as it follows Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Nepal in November, during which he was similarly honoured with the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army.





Key highlights from the visit include:



Strategic Discussions: Throughout his visit, General Sigdel engaged with senior leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Discussions focused on India's security perspectives and the Indian defence industry, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.

Ceremonial Events: The visit included laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and attending a Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, where he reviewed cadets and presented awards.

Industry Engagements: General Sigdel visited defense industries in Pune to witness static equipment displays and interact with representatives from the Indian defense sector, further solidifying military-industrial collaboration.

Cultural Engagements: The general also planned to visit Ayodhya to pay respects at the Shri Ram Mandir, emphasizing cultural ties alongside military relations.





During his time in India, General Sigdel was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army by Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This tradition of mutual honorary ranks between the two nations' military leaders reflects their deep-rooted and strategic partnership. The visit included high-level discussions with key Indian military and government officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, focusing on enhancing defence cooperation and regional security.





His engagements during this visit are seen as pivotal in fostering military cooperation and trust, underscoring both nations' commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations.








