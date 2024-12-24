Former Indian envoy to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, has emphasised the increasing response from the international community regarding the recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. This statement comes in light of escalating violence against Hindu and other minority communities, which has intensified scrutiny from various nations, particularly India, the US, and the UK.





Since August 2024, following the political upheaval in Bangladesh with the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there have been 88 reported cases of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus. The interim government has arrested 70 individuals in connection with these incidents. The violence has included arson, looting, and attacks on places of worship, raising alarm among human rights organizations and foreign governments.





International Reactions





Sikri's remarks highlight a growing concern among international entities about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the protection of these communities. Additionally, representatives from the US State Department have called for respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights in Bangladesh.





The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, a minority rights group, has demanded immediate action from the government to arrest attackers and provide compensation to victims. Protests have erupted in India, with citizens and civil society groups rallying against the alleged atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. These protests coincided with World Human Rights Day on December 10, where demonstrators called for international intervention and highlighted the need for accountability from Bangladeshi authorities.





Current Government Stance





In response to these concerns, Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, has publicly stated his commitment to protecting all citizens' rights regardless of their faith. He has called for accurate reporting on incidents affecting minorities and emphasized a collaborative approach to address these issues. However, critics argue that despite these assurances, there remains a significant gap between rhetoric and action on the ground.





The situation for minorities in Bangladesh continues to be precarious amid rising communal tensions. The international community's increasing response signals a recognition of the urgent need for protective measures for vulnerable populations in Bangladesh. As Sikri noted, sustained diplomatic pressure may be necessary to ensure that minority rights are respected and upheld within the country.





ANI







