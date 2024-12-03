



A writ petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on all Indian television channels. The petition specifically targets channels such as Star Jalsha, Star Plus, Zee Bangla, and Republic Bangla, among others. The petitioner argues that these channels broadcast provocative content that negatively impacts the social fabric of Bangladesh.





The High Court is scheduled to hear this petition, which has garnered significant attention due to its implications for media freedom and cross-border broadcasting in the region. Advocates of the ban claim that the content aired by these channels is detrimental to public order and cultural values in Bangladesh.





The petition alleges that provocative news is being aired on Indian channels and that unregulated broadcasts of content opposing Bangladeshi culture are leading to the destruction of the youth, the report added.





It further claims that these channels are not adhering to any regulations.





The secretaries of the Information Ministry and the Home Ministry, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and others are named as respondents in the petition.





The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.





India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.





There has been a rise in violent attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.





Hindu minority groups have been frequently reporting atrocities against their community members in different parts of Bangladesh, even after Yunus took charge.





The diplomatic row erupted between India and Bangladesh after Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25.







