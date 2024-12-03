



Following the recent breach of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala, India has taken immediate steps to enhance security for Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across the country.





On December 2, 2024, a large protest occurred near the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggered by the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. During this protest, over 50 individuals reportedly breached the premises, raising significant security concerns.





In response to this incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the breach as "deeply regrettable" and emphasized that consular properties should never be targeted. The MEA announced that security measures would be significantly increased at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its other missions throughout India.





The Delhi Police have already begun reinforcing security around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri as part of these enhanced measures. This includes deploying additional personnel and resources to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and facilities.





The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is expected to formally lodge a protest regarding the breach, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and its potential impact on diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.





These actions underscore India's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and maintaining stability in its international relations amidst rising tensions.







