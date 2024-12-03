



US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu has commenced a seven-day diplomatic visit to India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to December 10, 2024. This trip aims to strengthen partnerships with key South Asian nations to promote regional security and economic growth.





India Visit: Lu's visit will start in India, where he will participate in the US-India East Asia Consultations alongside Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink. These discussions will focus on enhancing US-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and addressing global and regional issues through meetings with senior Indian officials.





According to US state department, the Consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues.





Sri Lanka: On December 5, Lu will travel to Colombo, where he will engage with the new Sri Lankan government and civil society representatives. His agenda includes advancing sustainable economic growth, anti-corruption initiatives, and strengthening people-to-people ties. He will be accompanied by USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Kaproth for these discussions.





Nepal: The visit will conclude in Kathmandu, where Lu plans to meet with senior Nepalese leaders. The discussions will focus on collaboration in environmental protection, women's empowerment, and sustainable development. Additionally, he aims to engage with youth leaders to understand their vision for the future of US-Nepal relations.





This diplomatic mission underscores the Biden Administration's commitment to fostering cooperation in South Asia following recent political changes in the region. His trip will strengthen cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security.







