



On January 16, 2025, a significant encounter occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, resulting in the deaths of 12 Naxalites during a joint operation conducted by security forces. The operation, which began around 9 AM, involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) across three districts and five battalions of the elite CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This encounter marks a continuation of intensified anti-Naxalite operations in the region, with the total number of Naxalites killed in January rising to 26.





The confrontation took place in a dense forest area as security forces acted on intelligence regarding the presence of senior Maoist cadres. Initial reports indicated that more than ten Naxal bodies were recovered from the site, and officials anticipate that this number may increase as operations continue. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties among security personnel during this encounter.





Earlier in January, similar operations had already resulted in the deaths of several Naxalites, including an incident on January 12 where five were killed, including two women. These operations are part of a broader strategy by the Indian government to combat Naxalism, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirming a commitment to eliminate this insurgency by March 2026.





PTI







