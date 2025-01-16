Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasized the Indian Army's pivotal role as the "bedrock of India's security" during a recent address on January 15, 2025. He highlighted the army's legacy of adaptability, sovereignty maintenance, and selfless service to the nation, particularly in the face of evolving challenges in modern warfare driven by technological advancements and changing geopolitical dynamics.





In his remarks, Gen Chauhan commended the relentless efforts of Indian Army personnel in maintaining high operational readiness and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens under all circumstances. He noted that the army's commitment to excellence in various operational domains is commendable and essential for national security.





Moreover, he stressed the importance of embracing new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data-centric architectures to enhance military capabilities. Gen Chauhan warned that future conflicts will differ significantly from past wars, urging continuous modernization and adaptation within the army to stay ahead of potential adversaries.





Gen Chauhan's statements reflect a strong recognition of the Indian Army's foundational role in securing India and its commitment to evolving with contemporary challenges while upholding its traditional values.





PTI







