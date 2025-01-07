



33 ITBP Posts Brought Forward Along China LAC: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has advanced 33 of its planned 56 border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This move aims to enhance security and operational readiness in response to ongoing tensions in the region.





In addition to the newly established posts, six fresh battalions have been deployed to bolster the ITBP's presence along the border. This deployment is part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's border security infrastructure amid increasing military activities by China.





The decision to bring forward these posts and deploy additional battalions comes in light of China's military build-up and frequent incursions into Indian territory. The ITBP's role is crucial as it manages a significant stretch of the India-China border, which spans approximately 3,488 kilometers.





Raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression, the ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long LAC with China, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.





These developments reflect India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture along its northern frontier, particularly in light of recent geopolitical challenges.





PTI







