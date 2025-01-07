



In a significant advancement for defence cooperation between India and the United States, a partnership has been established to jointly manufacture sonobuoys, which are critical for anti-submarine warfare (ASW). This collaboration was announced by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on January 6, 2025, during his visit to New Delhi. The agreement involves Ultra Maritime, a U.S.-based company, and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), an Indian defence public sector undertaking. Together, they will produce sonobuoys that meet U.S. Navy standards, enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region.





The sonobuoys will be manufactured in India under the "Make in India" initiative, which aims to bolster domestic defence production and self-reliance. This initiative aligns with India's broader defence strategy to enhance its military capabilities amid rising regional threats, particularly from Chinese naval activities.





The sonobuoys developed through this partnership are designed to optimize performance in the unique acoustic environment of the Indian Ocean. They will feature multi-static active solutions that significantly improve submarine detection capabilities for both the Indian and U.S. Navies.





The sonobuoys produced will be compatible with various platforms used by both navies, including the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH-60R helicopters. This interoperability is crucial for joint operations and enhances collaborative defence efforts between India and the U.S..





This collaboration is not only a technological leap but also a reflection of the deepening strategic ties between India and the United States. It underscores both nations' commitment to enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in response to increasing submarine activity from China. The joint production initiative is expected to strengthen India's ASW capabilities and contribute to regional stability.





The partnership is part of a larger framework established under the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which aims to foster joint development of advanced defence technologies. This move is seen as a pivotal step in transforming the defence relationship into a more comprehensive partnership that addresses shared security challenges.





As global security dynamics evolve, this collaboration on sonobuoys represents a significant milestone in U.S.-India defence relations, setting a precedent for future cooperative efforts in military technology and industrial capabilities.





