



Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun, has conducted successful trials of C-Band LOS Datalink under the DLAP Project on HS125-800 HAWKER aircraft at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bangalore, along with industry partners, according to the DRDO Newsletter publication.





The following Objectives were achieved:





• Ground trials between GES and ground moving vehicle





• Airborne Datalink LRU installation on HS125-800 Hawker





• 1.8 m TTC tracking systems, performance checked in RF and GPS tracking mode





• Tracking, data throughput, and voice communication in full duplex in 3 flight sorties of CBand LOS Datalink





The flights were highly successful, and full-duplex, error free data and voice communication were observed with tracking in GPS and RF tracking modes up to 250 km aerial distance.





The trials were conducted by the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in collaboration with industry partners and IIT-Delhi.





The primary focus was on establishing reliable communication between airborne platforms and ground stations using advanced datalink technologies.





Key Achievements





Ground Trials: Initial tests involved ground-based communication between the Ground Earth Station (GES) and a moving vehicle, ensuring system reliability before airborne applications.





Airborne Testing: The datalink system was installed on the HS125-800 Hawker aircraft, and three flight sorties were conducted. These flights demonstrated full-duplex, error-free data and voice communication capabilities over distances up to 250 km.





Performance Metrics: The trials successfully checked tracking systems in both RF and GPS modes, confirming effective data throughput and voice communication during operations.





The successful trials signify a substantial advancement in airborne communication technologies, which could enhance operational efficiency in defence and civil aviation sectors. The integration of such systems is expected to improve situational awareness and coordination among various stakeholders involved in air traffic management.





These developments align with broader goals of enhancing national security through advanced communication technologies, particularly in strategic sectors like defence.





