The ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ is currently taking place from January 3 to 5, 2025, at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in Pune. This event, organized by the Southern Command of the Indian Army, aims to showcase the army's technological advancements and operational capabilities while fostering a connection with the public.





Key Highlights of The Event





Advanced Military Technology: The exhibition features a wide range of military equipment, including:





Artillery and Tanks: Displays include K-9 Vajra howitzers, 155 MM Bofors guns, and T-90 tanks.





Air Defence Systems: Equipment such as Akash missiles and upgraded Schilka systems are on display.





Drones and Robotics: Swarm drones and robotic dogs demonstrate the latest in military technology.





Visitors have opportunities to engage with army personnel, explore various weapon systems, and participate in hands-on activities. Informational boards provide insights into each displayed item.





The event features martial arts demonstrations, including traditional performances like Gatka by soldiers of the Punjab Regiment and Kalaripayattu, showcasing the cultural heritage of Indian martial arts.





The Mela attracts a diverse audience, including families and schoolchildren. Many attendees expressed excitement over seeing military equipment up close for the first time, with some aspiring to join the armed forces after their experience.





Purpose And Significance





The ‘Know Your Army Mela’ serves multiple purposes:





It aims to educate the public about the Indian Army's capabilities and advancements.





The event is designed to inspire youth to consider careers in the armed forces.





It reinforces the army's commitment to transparency and community engagement by allowing citizens to interact directly with military personnel and technologies.





Chief Minister Fadnavis lauded the initiative, stating that such events offer citizens a rare opportunity to engage with Army personnel and explore the advanced technologies that bolster the Army’s strength. He emphasized the importance of these events in bridging the gap between the Army and the public, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

To ensure smooth operations, the Southern Command has arranged hassle-free parking, neat facilities, and convenient access for all visitors. The Mela is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

