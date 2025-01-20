



The Indian Army is set to enhance its artillery capabilities significantly through the procurement of indigenous Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers (MBRLs) and associated munitions.





Recent reports indicate that the Defence Ministry has approved a substantial deal worth approximately ₹10,200 crore, which will include the acquisition of 6,400 rockets specifically designed for the Pinaka system.





The Pinaka MBRL is an advanced artillery system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. It is designed for all-weather, indirect area fire and has been successfully deployed along borders with both Pakistan and China. The system is capable of launching a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds, effectively targeting enemy positions and troop concentrations over a range of up to 75 kilometers with precision-guided capabilities.





In December 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared a proposal for acquiring 6,400 rockets at a cost of ₹2,800 crore. These rockets are categorized as Area Denial Munition Type-2 and Type-3, aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness in various combat scenarios.





The Indian Army has a long-term goal to establish 22 regiments of the Pinaka MBRL as part of its artillery modernization plans. Currently, four regiments have been inducted, with plans for additional regiments to be raised by the end of 2024.





The procurement will be sourced exclusively from indigenous manufacturers, primarily involving companies like Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Limited. This initiative aligns with India's broader defense strategy focused on self-reliance under the "Make in India" program. It is expected to bolster local industries while ensuring that the Indian Army is equipped with modern artillery systems.





The ongoing development includes longer-range variants of the Pinaka system, with capabilities extending up to 300 kilometers. These advancements aim to further enhance India's artillery reach and effectiveness on modern battlefields. The growing interest in the Pinaka system from other countries also highlights its potential as an exportable defence product, contributing to India's position in the global arms market.





The Indian Army's push for indigenous Pinaka MBRLs represents a significant step towards modernizing its artillery capabilities while promoting local manufacturing and technological advancements in defence. The anticipated deals are not only crucial for national security but also for economic growth within the defence sector.





