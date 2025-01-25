External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently shared key insights on managing stress, emphasizing practical strategies that can be applied in daily life. Here are the main takeaways from his address:





Plan for the Unplanned: Jaishankar highlighted the importance of being prepared for unexpected challenges. By anticipating potential stressors, individuals can better manage their reactions and maintain a sense of control.





He stressed the value of nurturing personal and professional relationships. Strong connections can provide support during stressful times, making it easier to cope with challenges.





Avoid Toxicity: Jaishankar advised steering clear of toxic environments and relationships that can exacerbate stress. Surrounding oneself with positive influences is crucial for mental well-being.





These principles reflect a holistic approach to stress management, encouraging individuals to proactively engage with their environment and relationships to foster resilience and emotional health.





ANI







