



The Biden administration has officially announced the removal of Cuba from the U.S. State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. This decision, made just days before President Biden leaves office, is part of an agreement facilitated by the Vatican aimed at securing the release of political prisoners in Cuba.





Cuba was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism on January 11, 2021, during the final days of the Trump administration. This designation was based on claims that Cuba supported international terrorism by harboring individuals linked to terrorist activities, particularly in relation to Colombia and Venezuela.





The Biden administration determined that there is "no credible evidence" supporting Cuba's current classification as a state sponsor of terrorism. The decision aligns with ongoing efforts to improve human rights conditions in Cuba and to facilitate the release of political prisoners, with reports indicating that over 1,000 individuals may qualify as political prisoners.





The removal from the terror list is expected to ease some economic restrictions on Cuba, potentially improving its struggling economy. It may also lead to the release of a significant number of prisoners detained during protests against the Cuban government in 2021. However, this action is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, which is expected to take a tougher stance on Cuba.





The decision has drawn mixed reactions. While some view it as a step towards improving U.S.-Cuba relations, others—particularly Republican lawmakers—have criticized it, arguing that it undermines efforts to hold the Cuban regime accountable for its actions.





ANI







