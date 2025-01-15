



Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, has arrived in India for a state visit from January 14 to 18, 2025. This marks his first official visit to India as President and coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India.





President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 16, 2025. He is scheduled to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries including External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.





The discussions during this visit aim to enhance bilateral relations, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2024. This visit is expected to further strengthen ties based on mutual respect and cooperation.





In addition to official meetings, President Tharman will engage with overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi and participate in a roundtable with Indian thought leaders. He will also visit Odisha from January 17-18, where he will meet with local officials and explore economic opportunities.





A wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat is also scheduled as part of his itinerary, honouring India's historical ties.





This visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership across various sectors, including economic development and cultural exchange.





ANI







