



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to establish a fourth assembly line for the TEJAS light combat aircraft (LCA) in response to increasing demands from the Indian Air Force (IAF). This new production line aims to enhance HAL's capacity to meet the IAF's urgent requirements for advanced fighter jets, particularly the TEJAS MK-1A variant.





The failure of United States to deliver the F-404 engines for TEJAS MK-1 is the reason for HAL not being able to start the production of home-grown combat jets for the Indian Air Force, which is struggling with depleting squadron numbers.

From the existing stock of reserve engines, HAL has produced the first TEJAS MK-1A while the second one is on the assembly line. The first TEJAS is now flying for various trials and is likely to fly in the upcoming Aero India 2025.





Current Production Capacity And Challenges





HAL currently operates two production lines in Bangalore, capable of producing 16 aircraft annually. The recent establishment of a third line in Nashik was intended to increase this capacity by an additional five jets per year, eventually ramping up to eight. However, the rollout of the first TEJAS MK-1A from the Nashik facility has faced delays due to supply chain issues with the F404 engines sourced from GE Aerospace, which are critical for the aircraft's operation.





The IAF has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters under a contract worth approximately ₹48,000 crore, with plans for an additional 97 units at an estimated cost of around ₹67,000 crore. The urgency of these orders is underscored by the IAF's declining squadron strength, which has fallen to 31 active squadrons against an authorized strength of 42. This situation has prompted calls for HAL to expedite production and delivery schedules to ensure operational readiness.





Upcoming Production Boost





The establishment of a fourth assembly line is part of HAL's strategy to significantly ramp up production capabilities. With this new line, HAL aims to increase its output to 24 TEJAS MK-1A jets annually. The first deliveries are now targeted for March 31, 2025, following critical trials that will begin in January 2025. These trials will include testing of key systems such as the indigenous Astra missile and advanced electronic warfare capabilities.





HAL's proactive measures include conducting trials with reserve engines while awaiting the timely delivery of F404 engines from GE Aerospace. This approach allows HAL to maintain momentum in production and meet IAF deadlines despite current supply chain challenges.





The addition of a fourth assembly line represents HAL's commitment to enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities and addressing the pressing needs of the IAF. As production ramps up, it is crucial for HAL to navigate existing challenges effectively, ensuring that the TEJAS MK-1A can fulfil its role as a cornerstone of India's air combat strategy in the coming decades.





