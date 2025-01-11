



India is set to become the first foreign producer of the Stryker armoured fighting vehicles, following the recent approval of technology proposals by the United States. This landmark decision was announced by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during his visit to India, marking a significant step in U.S.-India defence collaboration aimed at enhancing India's military capabilities and countering regional threats, particularly from China.





The Stryker is an eight-wheeled armoured vehicle developed by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, initially introduced to the U.S. Army in 2002. It has been employed in various conflicts, including Iraq and Afghanistan, and is known for its mobility and survivability against improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The vehicle comes in multiple variants, including infantry carriers and medical evacuation units, making it a versatile asset for modern military operations.





The joint production initiative will follow a three-phase plan:





Phase 1: Initial limited off-the-shelf purchases of Strykers through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Phase 2: Joint production of Strykers in India, which would involve significant technology transfer to Indian partners.

Phase 3: Co-development of future variants tailored to meet Indian operational requirements, especially for high-altitude terrains like Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim.





This collaboration is not only a boost for India's defence manufacturing capabilities but also aligns with its broader strategy of reducing dependence on Russian military equipment. The Indian Ministry of Defence plans to acquire around 530 units for ten mechanized infantry battalions, with expectations that these vehicles will also be available for export to other countries.





The U.S. has been actively supporting India as a counterbalance to China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. The introduction of Strykers into the Indian Army's arsenal is seen as a critical enhancement of India's defensive posture along its borders with both China and Pakistan.





The approval for India to produce Stryker vehicles represents a significant milestone in U.S.-India defense relations. It underscores a commitment to deepening strategic ties and fostering greater self-reliance within India's defense sector. As discussions progress, the focus will be on ensuring that the Stryker vehicles meet India's stringent operational requirements while facilitating advanced technology transfer and indigenization efforts.





This initiative is part of a broader framework aimed at strengthening joint development efforts between the two nations, enhancing regional security, and diversifying supply chains in defence manufacturing.





Agency Report







