



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, recently emphasised the need for enhanced cohesiveness among the global community in light of current security challenges.





Speaking at an ambassadors' roundtable in New Delhi, he highlighted the importance of collective action among like-minded nations to ensure peace and prosperity in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.





Singh noted that the world is facing multiple conflicts and urged countries to collaborate to address these issues effectively.





India is increasingly positioning itself as a leading voice for the Global South, advocating for a multi-aligned policy approach that encompasses diverse perspectives in the pursuit of collective prosperity. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized this commitment, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's articulation of five guiding principles: Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace, and Prosperity. These principles are intended to address global challenges while fostering unity among like-minded nations to ensure mutual prosperity and peace.

During his address at the G20 summit in 2023, Modi underscored India's dedication to the Global South, focusing on critical issues such as sustainable development, food security, and climate finance. This commitment aligns with India's historical role as a leader among developing nations, aiming to bridge relationships between Western powers and the Global South. Singh reiterated that India's approach is based on the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "One Earth, One Family," which reflects a philosophy of shared responsibility and mutual support among nations.

In the current geopolitical landscape, where both India and China vie for leadership within the Global South, India's strategy emphasizes collaboration and respect for sovereignty. This positioning resonates particularly with African nations seeking equitable representation in global governance. Singh articulated that national security should be viewed as a collective endeavour rather than a zero-sum game, advocating for enlightened self-interest that benefits all parties involved.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's significant advancements in its defence industrial ecosystem during a recent address ahead of Aero India 2025. He emphasized that India now possesses one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia and reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing these capabilities further. Singh pointed out that the Indian aerospace and defence sector offers attractive opportunities for foreign companies looking to establish new ventures and partnerships, citing the establishment of a manufacturing facility for the C-295 transport aircraft in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence & Space as a notable milestone.

Singh also described Aero India 2025 as a crucial platform for fostering international collaboration among friendly nations, allowing them to explore strengths and capabilities in the defence sector. He stated that the event would provide opportunities for industry leaders, technology experts, and entrepreneurs to engage in new collaborations within defence industrial enterprises. "Aero India 2025 will serve as a vital forum for exploring partnerships that will form the basis for future challenges," he remarked, emphasizing the goal of creating inclusive and sustainable growth pathways.

Furthermore, Singh underscored the importance of air and space power in modern military strategies, noting their integration with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. He reaffirmed the Indian government's focus on self-reliance through strategic partnerships and technological collaborations, which are essential for developing a robust domestic defence industry.





Singh also pointed out that without unity and cooperation, future generations may miss out on the benefits of economic growth and technological advancements.





Singh's remarks come ahead of the Aero India 2025 event, which will serve as a platform for fostering international partnerships in the aerospace and defence sectors. He invited foreign companies to invest in India, portraying it as an attractive destination for joint ventures and collaborations.





