



In 2024, the Punjab Police reported significant achievements in combating crime, particularly in dismantling terror modules and gang operations. Here are the key highlights:





The Punjab Police successfully busted 12 terror modules, leading to the arrest of 66 terrorists. This operation also involved the recovery of substantial weaponry, including two rifles, 76 pistols, and explosives such as RDX and hand grenades. The police engaged in 64 encounters with criminals, resulting in the neutralization of three gangsters and the arrest of 63 others.





Gangsters Arrests: A total of 559 gangsters were apprehended throughout the year. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) played a crucial role in dismantling 198 gangster modules, recovering 482 weapons and 102 vehicles used in criminal activities.





Drug Enforcement: The police intensified their war on drugs, arresting 8,935 drug smugglers, including 210 major figures. They registered 12,255 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with significant drug seizures amounting to 1,099 kg of heroin, 991 kg of opium, and over ₹2.94 lakh pharmaceutical opioids. Drug money worth approximately ₹14.73 crores was also recovered.





Cybercrime and Social Media Monitoring: The Punjab Police noted an 82% increase in cybercrime reporting, establishing new cybercrime police stations and blocking over 7,500 harmful URLs. Additionally, they blocked 483 social media accounts that glorified violence and gang culture.





To bolster security, the Punjab government allocated funds for installing CCTV cameras across several districts, and the police fleet was upgraded with high-end vehicles.





These efforts reflect a comprehensive approach by the Punjab Police to enhance public safety and address both organized crime and terrorism effectively throughout 2024.





PTI







