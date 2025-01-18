



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has made significant remarks regarding Pakistan's ongoing issues with terrorism, describing it as a "cancer" that is consuming the country's political landscape. During the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on January 18, 2025, he emphasized that Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism remains a major obstacle to improving relations with India and has led to its own societal challenges.





Jaishankar highlighted that India's relationship with Pakistan is uniquely strained due to its persistent support for terrorism, stating, "Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorism" and that this "cancer is now consuming its own body politic".





He pointed out India's efforts to foster better relationships with its neighbours through various initiatives, including economic support and infrastructure development, contrasting this with Pakistan's approach.





Jaishankar reiterated that Pakistan's strategy of using terrorism as a tool will not succeed and warned that such actions will have consequences. He remarked that the ramifications of this policy are now evident within Pakistan itself, as it grapples with internal instability and radicalization.





He stressed that for any potential improvement in ties, Pakistan must demonstrate a change in behaviour regarding terrorism. Jaishankar stated, "The ball is very much in Pakistan’s court," indicating that India is open to dialogue but only if terrorism ceases.





Jaishankar's comments reflect India's broader stance on regional security and its commitment to addressing the challenges posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan.





