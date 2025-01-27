



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the need for China and India to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing. This meeting, which took place on January 27, 2025, is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to improve relations between the two countries, especially following tensions that have characterized their interactions in recent years.





Wang Yi articulated that both nations should "refrain from mutual suspicion, mutual estrangement, and mutual exhaustion." He urged the two countries to explore more substantial measures that would foster understanding and support, aligning their relations with the fundamental interests of both nations and contributing to regional stability in Asia and beyond.





During the discussions, Misri highlighted India's willingness to work collaboratively with China to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and support China's leadership role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He noted that both nations have engaged in productive dialogues to manage differences and promote practical cooperation across various sectors.





The backdrop of this meeting is significant as it follows a period of heightened tensions along their shared border, particularly after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020. Since then, both countries have made strides towards military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has allowed for a more conducive environment for diplomatic dialogue.





Wang's call for deeper engagement comes at a time when global geopolitical dynamics are shifting, particularly with the anticipated return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, which may influence India-China relations as both countries navigate their positions amid U.S.-China tensions.





This meeting marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to repair and strengthen India-China relations, focusing on mutual benefits and regional peace.





