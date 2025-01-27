Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in significant talks in Beijing on January 27, 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and China. This meeting is part of Misri's two-day visit, which includes discussions under the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism.





Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding. Wang Yi urged that both nations should "meet each other halfway" and focus on building a supportive relationship rather than fostering suspicion and estrangement.





The discussions included a review of the ongoing border situation in Ladakh, particularly following agreements made in October 2024 regarding patrolling arrangements in sensitive areas like Depsang Plains and Demchok. Both sides acknowledged the need for continued dialogue to ensure peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and to prevent future military clashes.





Misri raised the topic of resuming the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, which has been suspended since the pandemic, indicating a desire to revive cultural exchanges.





Discussions also touched on improving direct air connectivity between India and China and facilitating visa processes for citizens of both countries, which are crucial for enhancing people-to-people ties.





Misri expressed India's commitment to celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China and reiterated support for China's leadership role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).





This meeting comes after a period of strained relations following military confrontations in 2020. Since then, both countries have taken steps towards de-escalation, including troop disengagements along the LAC. The talks reflect a broader diplomatic effort to rebuild ties that have been affected by historical tensions, aiming for a more stable and cooperative relationship moving forward.





