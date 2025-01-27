



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised the need for India and China to foster mutual understanding rather than mutual suspicion during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing on January 27, 2025. This meeting is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to improve relations between the two nations, which have been strained due to border tensions and military standoffs since 2020.





Wang articulated that both countries should focus on "mutual support and mutual achievement" rather than "suspicion and alienation." He highlighted that enhancing bilateral relations aligns with the fundamental interests of both nations and contributes positively to regional stability and global peace.





During their discussions, both officials reviewed progress on previously established agreements concerning border management, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have been high.





They also addressed practical cooperation in various sectors, including trade, connectivity, and visa facilitation for citizens of both countries. Misri expressed India's commitment to celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China and reiterated support for China's leadership role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).





The meeting follows a series of high-level interactions aimed at normalizing ties after significant military clashes in 2020. Both sides are reportedly keen to resume direct flights and ease visa restrictions that were imposed following the Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in casualties on both sides.





PTI







