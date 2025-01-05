



China has strongly condemned the United States' consideration of new regulations that could restrict or ban Chinese-made drones. This response comes after the U.S. Commerce Department announced plans to address national security risks associated with drones manufactured using technology from foreign adversaries, particularly China and Russia. The proposed measures could significantly impact DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, which has faced scrutiny over allegations of military ties and surveillance activities in China.





Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning criticized the U.S. for "generalizing the concept of national security" and interfering in normal economic exchanges. She emphasized that such actions could undermine global supply chains and international cooperation.





Mao stated that China would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in light of these potential restrictions.





The U.S. is currently seeking public feedback on the proposed rules until March 4, with a final decision expected under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.





This situation highlights the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in the realms of trade and technology, where both nations are increasingly protective of their respective interests.





ANI







