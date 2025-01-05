



The Biden administration has announced plans for an $8 billion arms sale to Israel, which includes a variety of advanced weaponry amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This notification was sent to Congress on January 4, 2025, and represents one of the largest arms transactions since the conflict escalated following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.





Components: The arms package includes:





Medium-Range Air-To-Air missiles to defend against airborne threats 155 mm artillery shells for long-range targeting Hellfire AGM-114 missiles and 500-pound bombs Other precision-guided munitions designed for aircraft and helicopters





Some of the munitions may be sourced from existing U.S. stock, but the majority are expected to take one to several years for delivery.





The sale is not finalized and requires approval from congressional committees. This informal notice allows leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee to review the proposal.





The proposed arms sale comes as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties and humanitarian crises. Reports indicate that over 45,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict began, with widespread displacement affecting nearly all of Gaza's population. The Biden administration has faced criticism for its support of Israel amid these humanitarian concerns, with protests calling for an arms embargo against Israel.





Despite this criticism, U.S. officials maintain that Israel has the right to defend itself against threats from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. The administration's stance reflects a commitment to bolster Israel's military capabilities while navigating international scrutiny regarding civilian casualties in Gaza.





