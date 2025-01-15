



The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army are increasingly moving towards joint operations, particularly through the integration of air defence systems. This shift is driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency and effectiveness in addressing contemporary security challenges.





Current Initiatives And Frameworks





1. Joint Doctrine And Operational Synergies





The Indian military has established a Joint Doctrine that emphasizes deeper operational synergies among the IAF, Indian Army (IA), and Indian Navy (IN). This doctrine aims to facilitate coherent planning and execution of operations across various domains, including land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.





The establishment of a unified command structure is a critical component of this jointness, allowing for coordinated responses to security threats from neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan.





2. Integrated Air Command And Control System (IACCS)





The IACCS serves as a backbone for integrating various air defence assets across the three services. Currently, several IAF radars are interconnected through this system, enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities.





The inclusion of Army radars into this network is anticipated to further strengthen India's airspace defence capabilities, creating a more comprehensive air defence architecture.





3. Joint Exercises





Recent joint exercises have showcased the operational integration between the IAF and IA. For instance, Exercise Kavach involved multiple services practicing rapid troop insertions and air-landed operations.





Furthermore, upcoming exercises like Vayu Shakti are set to transition into tri-service formats, reflecting a commitment to joint operational readiness.





Challenges And Future Directions





Despite these advancements, challenges remain in achieving true jointness. The IAF has previously expressed concerns about its capabilities being split across commands under proposed theatre commands, which could limit its operational effectiveness.





To address these issues:





Tri-Service Procurement: There is a push for joint procurement of air defence systems that cater to the needs of all three services. This approach aims to reduce costs and development timelines while ensuring interoperability among different platforms.





Focus on Indigenous Development: Emphasizing indigenous development of systems like the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) will not only meet the diverse needs of the services but also enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Conclusion





The integration of air defence systems between the IAF and Army represents a significant step towards achieving operational jointness within India's armed forces. While substantial progress has been made through joint doctrines, exercises, and technological integration, ongoing efforts are necessary to overcome existing challenges and fully realize the potential of a unified military command structure.





Agencies







