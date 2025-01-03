Israel is sending a delegation to Doha, Qatar today to resume negotiations regarding a hostage agreement in the Gaza Strip. This delegation, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes high-ranking officials from the Mossad intelligence agency, Shin Bet (the Israeli Security Agency), and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).





The discussions aim to address the release of hostages taken during the conflict that escalated following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Approximately 250 individuals were abducted, with around 100 believed to still be alive, while others are presumed dead. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has expressed support for this negotiation effort, emphasizing the urgency of reaching an agreement to secure the return of all hostages.





Negotiations have faced challenges in the past, with both Israel and Hamas blaming each other for stalled talks. However, there is cautious optimism among some sources regarding the potential for progress in these discussions.





ANI







