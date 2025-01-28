Two Indian fishermen were injured after the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire while attempting to apprehend them for allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters. The incident occurred off the coast of Kankesanthurai, Jaffna, on January 27, 2025. The injured fishermen were hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition.





The confrontation arose when the fishermen, part of a group of 13, allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). During the apprehension, a tussle ensued between a Navy officer and two fishermen, resulting in the accidental discharge of the officer's firearm, which injured the two fishermen in their feet. The remaining eleven fishermen were taken into custody along with their vessel and fishing equipment.





In response to this incident, India lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka, emphasizing that the use of force is unacceptable and urging humane treatment of fishermen issues. The Chief Minister of Puducherry has also requested the Indian government to take urgent steps for the release of all arrested fishermen.





