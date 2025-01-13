



The eighth TEJAS Trainer, designated LT5208, successfully completed its first flight on January 10, 2025. This milestone is significant as it utilized F404 reserve engines, highlighting ongoing developments in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS program.





The TEJAS aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is part of India's efforts to enhance its defence capabilities through indigenous technology. The TEJAS program has faced numerous challenges since its inception in 1983, including delays in engine deliveries and production schedules. The TEJAS MK-1A variant is expected to play a crucial role in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) future fleet composition, with plans for extensive operational deployment.





Engine Specification: The TEJAS Trainer LT5208 was powered by F404 reserve engines. The F404 series, particularly the F404IN20 variant, is integral to the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, which is designed for enhanced performance and capabilities.





Production and Delivery: Despite HAL's ongoing production efforts, the delivery of new F404 engines has been delayed significantly. General Electric (GE), the manufacturer of these engines, has faced supply chain issues that have pushed back delivery timelines to March 2025 for the first batch of engines. Currently, there is a backlog of 26 engines that need to be addressed to meet production needs for the TEJAS MK-1A.





The successful flight of LT5208 marks a critical step forward for HAL and the IAF as it demonstrates progress in pilot training capabilities with the TEJAS Trainer variant. The aircraft is part of an order for 18 trainer units aimed at enhancing the IAF's operational readiness. As these trainers are integrated into service, they will support the training of pilots on advanced systems and tactics necessary for modern air combat.





The completion of this flight amidst ongoing engine supply challenges underscores HAL's commitment to advancing the TEJAS program. While the immediate focus remains on resolving engine delivery issues with GE, successful test flights like that of LT5208 are essential for maintaining momentum in the program and ensuring that the IAF can transition smoothly to newer aircraft models in its fleet.





While challenges remain, this successful flight represents a positive development in India's defence aviation landscape.





