



Bangladesh has summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express its "deep concern" over recent actions by India's Border Security Force (BSF) regarding border fencing. This diplomatic move follows allegations from Dhaka that India attempted to construct barbed wire fences at five locations along the India-Bangladesh border, actions which Bangladesh claims violate existing bilateral agreements.





During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin conveyed these concerns, emphasizing that such "unauthorised" activities have heightened tensions and disturbances along the border. He urged India to refrain from any "provocative actions" that could escalate the situation further.





In response, High Commissioner Verma reiterated India's commitment to maintaining a secure and cooperative border management strategy. He pointed out that both countries have prior understandings regarding border fencing aimed at combating crime and smuggling. However, Uddin highlighted that the construction of fences without proper authorization undermines the spirit of cooperation between the two nations and called for urgent action against recent border killings involving Bangladeshi citizens.





The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes, during which both sides discussed the need for adherence to previously established agreements and the importance of upcoming high-level talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF scheduled for February.





