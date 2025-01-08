



The Border Security Force (BSF) is actively working to maintain peace and security along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in the South Bengal Frontier region. Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Public Relations for the BSF in this area, emphasized the force's dedication to its responsibilities during a recent address in Petrapole, West Bengal.





Infiltration And Smuggling Challenges





The BSF has heightened its surveillance efforts to combat infiltration, smuggling, and human trafficking, especially in light of recent instability in Bangladesh. The situation along the border is described as favorable, with a commitment to ensuring safety for both local residents and national security. Pandey noted that the BSF personnel are fully aware of their duties and are dedicated to fulfilling them with diligence and commitment.





Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the presence of the BSF, citing feelings of safety despite the challenges posed by living near an unfenced border. For instance, Sohail Mandal from Jayantipur village highlighted the difficulties of daily life at the zero-line border but acknowledged that their safety is largely due to BSF vigilance.





Technological Advancements In Border Security





To enhance its operational capabilities, the BSF has adopted advanced technologies for border surveillance. This includes:





Intruder alarms and sophisticated cameras installed at critical points along the border.





A centralized control room that receives live footage for real-time monitoring.





Continuous patrolling of sensitive areas, particularly along the Sonai River, which poses unique challenges due to its narrow width and dense vegetation.





These technological upgrades have significantly improved the BSF's ability to monitor and respond to illegal activities effectively.





Community Engagement And Support





The BSF is not only focused on security but also on fostering positive relationships with local communities. Initiatives such as providing medical assistance and educational support have been well-received. Villagers have reported feeling safer and more secure due to BSF's presence and community outreach efforts.





Moreover, during joint inspections with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), efforts are being made to improve infrastructure and security measures along the border. This includes plans for smart fencing in areas that currently lack physical barriers.





The BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and security at the India-Bangladesh border is evident through its proactive measures against infiltration and smuggling, technological advancements in surveillance, and community engagement initiatives. The force continues to uphold its responsibilities diligently while adapting to emerging challenges in a complex geopolitical environment.





ANI







