



Global leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, currently taking place in Davos, have emphasized the urgent need for action on several critical issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), regional reforms, and environmental initiatives. The discussions are centred around the overarching theme of "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," highlighting the interconnectedness of these challenges.





United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the "unprecedented risks" posed by unregulated AI development. He called for immediate, unified action from governments and the private sector to implement the Global Digital Compact as a framework for responsible AI governance. Leaders are advocating for a proposed Global AI Oversight Alliance to establish universal guidelines regulating AI applications across various sectors, including healthcare and finance.





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged reforms in social media governance within the European Union to combat misinformation and cyber harassment. He emphasized the need for stronger enforcement of existing regulations like the Digital Services Act and increased funding for research into social media algorithms. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the importance of collaboration among ASEAN nations to leverage AI for social and economic progress while maintaining climate commitments.





A significant announcement was made regarding the creation of a vast tropical forest reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed at protecting over 550,000 square kilometers of forest. This initiative is expected to have profound implications for both environmental preservation and economic development in the region. Additionally, a multilateral effort involving Brazil, Colombia, and Peru was launched to establish the Amazon Tropical Forest Reserve, aimed at combating deforestation and restoring degraded areas.





The discussions at WEF 2025 reflect a growing consensus among global leaders on the necessity of collaborative approaches to tackle pressing global challenges. The emphasis on AI governance, regional cooperation, and environmental sustainability underscores a collective commitment to navigating the complexities of the modern world while ensuring that technological advancements benefit all sectors of society. As the forum progresses, leaders continue to call for sustained commitment and innovative solutions to address these interconnected issues effectively.





ANI







