



In the coming days, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to showcase more varieties of SpaDeX, including demonstrations of larger and more complex versions of docking systems. This development follows the recent successful launch of the SpaDeX mission, which aims to demonstrate in-space docking technology using two small spacecraft, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target).





Upcoming SpaDeX Developments





The upcoming SpaDeX varieties will feature advanced docking systems that are expected to be more intricate than the current models.





Final Docking: The final docking operation for the current mission is anticipated to occur by January 7, 2025, with various operational tests beginning shortly.





Significance of Docking Technology





The SpaDeX mission is critical for future Indian space endeavours, including:





Chandrayaan-4 Mission: This mission will require sophisticated docking capabilities for its multiple modules during lunar exploration.





Indian Space Station: Successful docking technology will also play a vital role in the planned Indian space station and the upcoming Gaganyaan manned missions.





The advancements in SpaDeX are part of ISRO's broader strategy to enhance its capabilities in space exploration and satellite operations, marking a significant step in India's journey into advanced space technologies.





