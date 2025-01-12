



Gwadar Port, a key project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, is facing significant setbacks due to inadequate planning and infrastructure. Despite being operational since 2016, the port has struggled to attract commercial activity and has handled less than 1% of Pakistan's seaborne trade during the fiscal year 2022-23. This poor performance is attributed to several critical issues.





Lack of Planning and Infrastructure: Absence of A Comprehensive Operational Plan





Authorities in Pakistan have admitted that there is no coherent plan to attract trade to Gwadar Port, nearly a decade after its initial operations began. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the need for immediate efforts to develop a marketing strategy and operational framework to unlock the port's potential. The lack of commercial analysis has been highlighted as a major hindrance, with calls for a detailed plan to be prepared within six months.





Limited Capacity And Supporting Infrastructure





Gwadar Port currently operates with only three berths capable of handling 137,000 standard 20-foot containers annually. In stark contrast, Karachi's port can handle over 4.2 million containers per year with its 33 berths. Additionally, the supporting infrastructure necessary for efficient cargo transport—such as roads and railways—remains largely undeveloped, further complicating operational efficiency.





Security Concerns And Local Resistance: Insecurity In Balochistan





The port is located in Balochistan, a region plagued by separatist insurgency and violence. Recent attacks have raised security concerns, making Gwadar an unattractive destination for airlines and businesses alike. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi noted that without significant investment—estimated at $3 billion to $4 billion—Gwadar cannot be considered a functional port.





The local population has expressed dissatisfaction with the development projects associated with Gwadar Port, which have disrupted traditional livelihoods, particularly fishing. Many residents feel marginalized by the influx of foreign investment and the perceived neglect of local needs.





Governance Challenges: Bureaucratic Inefficiencies





The governance structure surrounding Gwadar's development has been criticized for lacking coordination and effective implementation of plans. Delays in aligning development strategies have contributed to stagnation in infrastructure growth. Despite substantial investments, including a promised $1.6 billion expansion that has seen little progress, governance challenges continue to hinder development efforts.





Conclusion





The future of Gwadar Port remains uncertain as it grapples with fundamental issues related to planning, infrastructure, security, and governance. Without addressing these challenges comprehensively, the port risks becoming an underutilized asset rather than the economic engine envisioned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative.





ANI







