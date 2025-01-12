



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a trial attempt as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, bringing two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), within 3 meters of each other after initially moving them from a distance of 15 meters. Following this trial, ISRO announced that the spacecraft would be moved back to a safe distance for further data analysis before proceeding with the final docking process.





SpaDeX Docking Update:



A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done.



Moving back spacecrafts to safe distance



The docking process will be done after analysing data further.



Stay tuned for updates.#SpaDeX #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025





Launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket, the SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate in-space docking technology, which is crucial for future space operations including India's planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station.





ISRO will analyse the collected data before attempting the final docking. This process is vital as it involves complex manoeuvres and precise alignment of the two satellites.





The SpaDeX mission represents a significant step for India in mastering autonomous spacecraft rendezvous and docking capabilities, a technology currently possessed by only three countries: the United States, Russia, and China.





