



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved a significant milestone in its flagship Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) program with the successful engine ground run of the CATS-Warrior Full-Scale Demonstrator. This event, which took place on January 11, 2025, marks a critical step forward in the development of this advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) designed to operate alongside manned aircraft, enhancing combat capabilities through a synergistic approach.









The CATS-Warrior is envisioned as a "loyal wingman" drone capable of performing various missions, including reconnaissance and combat support. It is designed to reduce risks to human pilots by operating in conjunction with manned platforms, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness in high-threat environments. The system integrates indigenous technologies developed by HAL's various research and development centres, including:





Aircraft Design: Handled by the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC).





Mission Computer: Developed by the Systems and Laboratory Research and Development Centre (SLRDC).





Power Plant: Engineered by the Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC).





The successful engine ground run indicates that HAL is progressing towards operational readiness, with plans to unveil the prototype at Aero India 2025.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The CATS-Warrior is powered by two HAL PTAE-W turbojet engines, which deliver approximately 7 kN of thrust. This dual-engine configuration not only provides redundancy but also balances power distribution. Key specifications include:





Weight: Maximum take-off weight of around 1.1 tons.





Combat Radius: Capable of missions within a combat radius of 350 km, extending to 800 km for sacrificial missions.





Armament: Equipped with an internal weapon bay and external pylons for various munitions, including missiles like the Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM).





The integration of advanced AI-based software allows for high levels of autonomy, enabling it to operate effectively without human guidance when necessary. The design also incorporates features aimed at optimising aerodynamics and stealth capabilities.





HAL aims to conduct the first flight of the CATS-Warrior in late 2025. This timeline aligns with ongoing enhancements based on feedback from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other stakeholders involved in the project. The CATS program is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its defense capabilities through indigenous development and innovation in aerospace technology.





Dr. D.K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, has emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in this project, highlighting its potential impact on India's strategic military capabilities. The CATS-Warrior represents a significant leap forward in India's unmanned combat air vehicle capabilities, aligning with global trends towards autonomous systems in military operations.





Agencies







