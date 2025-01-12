



India is strategically enhancing its naval capabilities through the establishment of new naval bases, particularly in the Lakshadweep Islands. This initiative is part of a broader effort to secure vital maritime routes and counter growing regional threats, especially from China.





The Indian Navy plans to upgrade existing facilities and establish new air bases in Agatti and Minicoy Islands. This development aims to bolster operational capabilities and improve connectivity with the mainland, thereby enhancing India's maritime security framework.





The establishment of INS Jatayu comes amid rising tensions in the region, particularly with China's increasing influence in the Maldives. The new base serves as a strategic countermeasure to ensure that India maintains a significant naval presence close to critical sea lanes.





The Minicoy naval detachment was initially set up in the early 1980s under the command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge for Lakshadweep. The recent upgrades transform this detachment into a fully operational naval base, reflecting India's commitment to enhancing its maritime security infrastructure.





The Lakshadweep Islands are strategically located along vital trade routes that facilitate significant commercial shipping traffic. By establishing a robust naval presence, India aims to secure these SLOCs against potential threats from piracy and maritime terrorism.





Naval Base Karwar



INS Kadamba, also known as Naval Base Karwar or Project Seabird, is a significant naval facility located near Karwar in Karnataka, India. It serves as a strategic base for the Indian Navy and is situated at Binaga Bay, positioned advantageously between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea.

The idea for a dedicated naval base at Karwar was conceived in the early 1980s by Admiral Oscar Stanley Dawson. The project gained momentum after the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which highlighted security challenges for the Indian Navy's Western Fleet based in Mumbai due to congestion from commercial shipping traffic.

Project Seabird was officially approved in 1999 following India's nuclear tests (Pokhran-II). The first phase of construction was completed in 2005, with the base being commissioned on May 31, 2005.

INS Kadamba is currently the third largest naval base in India, with plans to expand it into the largest naval facility in Asia upon completion of its ongoing Phase II expansion. The base can accommodate up to 32 ships and submarines, along with various support vessels.

Recent developments include a 350-meter-long pier inaugurated in December 2024, which enhances the base's capacity to berth offshore patrol vessels and other warships. The infrastructure also supports logistical needs such as electrical power and potable water. The second phase (Phase IIB) aims to further enhance capabilities, allowing for the docking of larger aircraft carriers and increasing the number of front-line warships stationed at the base to 50.

The location of Naval Base Karwar is strategically significant due to its proximity to major shipping routes between the Persian Gulf and East Asia. It is designed to provide operational flexibility against potential threats, particularly from neighbouring countries like Pakistan. The base's deep-water harbour allows for safe docking of large vessels, enhancing India's naval capabilities in the region.





