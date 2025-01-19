



Airbus Helicopters is nearing the conclusion of its site selection process for the H125 helicopter production line in India, in collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This facility will mark a significant milestone as it will be the first private-sector assembly line for civil helicopters in the country, aligning with India's Make-in-India initiative.





Current Status of Site Selection





As of January 2025, Airbus has shortlisted eight potential locations for the assembly line. The final decision on the site is expected to be announced soon, as the company is in the final assessment stage of these locations. The ground breaking ceremony for the facility is anticipated to occur later this year, with operations projected to commence in 2026.





Significance of The H125 Assembly Line





The establishment of this assembly line is pivotal for several reasons:





First Private Assembly Line: It will be India's first helicopter assembly facility set up by private sector players, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and supporting the government's self-reliance goals.





Production Capacity: Initially, the facility is expected to produce up to 10 helicopters annually, with potential for expansion based on market demand.





Market Impact: The H125 helicopter is recognized globally as the best-selling single-engine helicopter and will cater to both domestic and neighbouring markets, addressing growing demands across various sectors such as emergency services and air transportation.





The H125 assembly line is expected to not only bolster local employment and industrial activity but also reduce dependency on imports. This initiative will allow customers to purchase helicopters manufactured in India, thus facilitating transactions in Indian currency and streamlining regulatory processes. The first deliveries of the "Made-in-India" H125 helicopters are anticipated by late 2026.





Airbus and TASL announced their partnership for this venture in January 2024 during bilateral talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. TASL will oversee major component assembly, avionics integration, and mission systems installation, supported by Airbus for technology transfer and personnel training. Key components such as the engine and gearbox will be sourced from France, with other parts coming from Germany and Spain.





Airbus's partnership with TASL to establish the H125 assembly line represents a transformative step in India's aerospace sector, promising enhanced capabilities and economic benefits while contributing to national objectives of self-reliance.





About Airbus H125 Helicopter





The Airbus H125, formerly known as the Eurocopter AS350 Écureuil, is a single-engine light utility helicopter renowned for its versatility and high performance across various mission profiles. It has been a popular choice among operators worldwide for over four decades, with more than 7,200 units delivered globally.





The H125 is designed to operate efficiently in challenging environments, capable of performing missions such as aerial work, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and tourism. Its advanced avionics and safety features enhance operational reliability and pilot workload management.





The H125 excels in various operational roles due to its robust performance characteristics:





Manoeuvrability: The H125 is known for its manoeuvrability, even in high altitudes Low Vibration Levels: The cabin has low vibration levels Vehicle And Engine Multifunction Display (VEMD): The VEMD helps reduce the flight crew's workload and improves safety

Hover Ceiling: Up to 12,600 ft OGE (out-of-ground effect)

Endurance: Approximately 4 hours and 27 minutes at standard fuel capacity

Payload Capacity: Can carry external loads up to approximately 3,086 lb (1,400 kg)





The Helicopter can operates in variety of roles such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, disaster management, Offshore operations and Firefighting.





These attributes make it particularly suited for high-altitude operations and demanding missions such as firefighting and disaster response.





