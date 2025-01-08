



HFCL has inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on December 23, 2024. This facility is a significant step towards enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The facility is designed to manufacture advanced defence technologies, including:





5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights annually





250,000 Electronic Fuses





1,000 units each of High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) systems and Ground Surveillance Radars.





It includes clean rooms classified as 10,000 Class and 100,000 Class for the production of Thermal Imaging Cores and Thermal Weapon Sights, ensuring high standards of quality and reliability.





This facility aims to meet the evolving needs of India's armed forces while also positioning HFCL as a potential supplier in the global defence market. The products developed here are expected to enhance operational efficiency and confidence among military personnel during critical missions.





Commitment To Innovation





Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in defence technology. He stated that this facility symbolizes HFCL's commitment to national progress and aims to deliver world-class defence solutions tailored to modern military requirements.





Economic Impact





The establishment of this facility not only strengthens India’s defence capabilities but also contributes to the country’s export potential by fostering local manufacturing and research and development (R&D). It is expected to create new employment opportunities and promote skill development within the region.





HFCL's new defence manufacturing unit in Hosur represents a pivotal development for India's defence sector, aiming to reduce reliance on imports while enhancing domestic capabilities and contributing to global defence markets.





