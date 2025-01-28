



India and China have officially agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025, marking a significant step in the normalization of bilateral relations following years of tension. This decision was announced after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing, where they reviewed the state of India-China relations comprehensively.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage for many Hindus, had been suspended since 2020 due to border tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic.





The resumption of this pilgrimage is seen as a key demand from India, while China has focused on easing visa regulations and restoring direct flights between the two nations. Both countries have agreed in principle to resume direct air services, with technical authorities set to negotiate an updated framework for this purpose soon.





In addition to the Yatra and flight discussions, both sides will hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss hydrological data sharing and other cooperation regarding trans-border rivers. This is part of broader efforts to stabilize and rebuild ties, which include enhancing people-to-people exchanges through media and think-tank interactions.





The year 2025 is particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China, prompting both nations to intensify public diplomacy efforts aimed at fostering mutual trust and awareness among their populations.





